TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD announces I-20 lane closures to start on Saturday, July 17th

MONROE/WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says starting on Saturday July 17th, there will be lane closures on the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

According to DOTD, crews will begin working on a portion of I-20 starting at the Ouachita Parish River Bridge to LA 34, Stella/Mill exit or Mile post 115.

DOTD says the closures will start at 9:00 p.m. Saturday night and they are planning to have it reopen by 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The lane closure is to allow crews to perform necessary maintenance on the bridge, according to DOTD.

This work will happen if the weather allows the crews to work.