TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD announces eastbound I-20 lane closures

MONROE/WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department Of Transportation and Development says they will be closing portions of Interstate 20 eastbound on Friday, July 23rd.

According to DOTD, there will be lane closures starting at LA 34, Stella/Mill, to Hall Street in Ouachita Parish.

DOTD says the closures are expected to start around 9:00 p.m. and the roads are expected to be reopened by 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The closures will allow crews to perform routine maintenance on the bridge.

These closures will happen if the weather permits crews to work safely.