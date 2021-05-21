TRAFFIC ALERT: City of West Monroe to start Endom Bridge project

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe says they are about to start the Endom Bridge safety realignment project.

According to the city, the east bound lane of Coleman Avenue in West Monroe will be closed starting Monday, May 24.

The city says there will be detour routes, they include:

Southbound traffic on Trenton Street will detour left on Wood Street to North Riverfront to Coleman Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on Coleman Avenue will detour left on South 1st Street. All other traffic will be unchanged.

Please see the map below for further clarification: