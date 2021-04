Courtesy: City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announces a street closure.

According to the city, there was a sewer-related cave-in near the intersection of Standifer Street and Gordon Avenue; Gordon Avenue is only closed at the intersection

Public Works Department says they will be inspecting the area Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

The city advises people who have to travel in this area to find an alternate route.