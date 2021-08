MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they are temporarily closing Sandifer Avenue for a sewer repair project.

According to the city, this closure will allow crews to install a new sewer main. The city says the closure began at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 2nd and will remain closed until the work is complete.

The city says construction crews are estimating the closure to last 6 months.

Courtesy: City of Monroe

The city has provided the detour map to show the new flow of traffic until the road can be reopened.