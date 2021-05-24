TRAFFIC ALERT: City closes part of Standifer Street for sewer repairs

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says part of Standifer Street has been closed.

The city says Standifer Street between South Grand and Lee Avenue will be closed until further notice for emergency sewer repairs. Officials say, traffic will detour on Mouton or Benton Streets.

According to the city, they were in the process of replacing a trunk line; while the preparation was taking place soil bores were taken and a sewer pipe, called a force main, was broken.

The city says to control the leak the Standifer Sewer Pump Station has been shut down. They are working with a contractor to make the repairs.

The city says the contractor is scheduled to start making repairs Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The city assures us, all areas affected by the leak have been cleaned and sanitized.

The sewer leak has been reported to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.