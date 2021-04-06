Traffic Alert: 40 Oaks Farm Road and Arkansas road shift to roundabout

West Monroe, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorist that the traffic pattern at the intersection of 40 Oaks Farm Road and Arkansas Road is scheduled to shift to a roundabout traffic pattern.

The traffic pattern shift will be made once the striping in the roundabout is completed. The timing of completion is dependent on the weather but is expected to be completed no later than Thursday, April 8th. Message boards will remind the motorist of the shift.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

