TRACKING IDA: Damage in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — What’s left of Ida is making its way slowly east and out of our area.

Earlier today, NBC 10’s Walker Snowden was in Vicksburg checking on the damage in that area.

Well, folks, I’m in Vicksburg, Mississippi and this is what the west side of a tropical system looks like.

Current conditions are very light winds and minimal rain to no rain. All thanks to of course how the storm has weakened since landfall as well as how tropical systems decay in terms of overal structure after landfall.

A tale of two systems, Laura and Ida. Laura brought the east side of the storm to the ArkLaMiss, while IDA brought portions of the west side. It’s a clear difference in terms of rainfall and tornado threats.

Tropical Depression Ida has current maxium sustained wind speeds at 35 miles per hour moving north at roughly 10 miles per hour.

Overly damaging winds are not of primary concern as it once was at landfall. Those 150 mile per hour winds no long a concern, but for many states still in its path, flash flooding and tornadoes remain a possible threat.