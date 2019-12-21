Toyota of Bastrop and Bastrop Fire Department delivers Christmas

Toyota of Bastrop and the Bastrop Fire Department delivered boxes, toys, bikes, and many more things for families in need of Christmas in their community. “No child should have to wake up for Christmas without any toys from Santa. And its our duty to help other people as we have been helped”, said administrator assistant of Toyota of Bastrop, Chelsea Allen.

These two together would be able to bless 90 families this year for Christmas. Some families were very surprised when they showed up to their door step with gifts in their hand and with Santa leading the way.

“I got so happy and now im having a good day”, said nine year old Travalle Perry.