EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The A State Boys MC El Dorado Chapter is hosting its 7th annual Toy Run on December 3, 2022. The Toy Run will be benefitting The Call in Union County.

Participants need to bring either a $10 toy or a $10 donation to participate in the Toy Run. The meeting place for the run will be at the Welcome Center at 3315 Junction City Highway, El Dorado, AR at 1:30 PM.

Kick Stands Up will be at 2 PM headed to Walmart at 2730 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR.