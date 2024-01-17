WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2024, the Town of Winnsboro announced that the area’s water system supply is extremely low due to the combination of low weather temperatures and high usage caused by leaks and dripping faucets. Officials asked residents to conserve water to address the issue and ensure that there is enough water for everyone.

Here are a few steps to conserve water:

Fix any leaks or dripping faucets in your homes. Even a small leak can waste a significant amount of water over time.

Limit your shower time and consider taking shorter showers. This can help reduce water usage significantly.

Only run your dishwasher and washing machine with full loads. This not only saves water but also energy.

Be mindful of outdoor water usage, such as watering lawns and gardens. Consider reducing the frequency and duration of watering during this period.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes. This small habit can save a surprising amount of water.