STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Sterlington officials are reinforcing a code to ensure homeowners maintain their property. They say it is an effort to protect property values.

The Code Enforcement is an ordinance that’s been in place for over two decades.

City officials say the program paused for a few years due to the lack of personnel. The town of Sterlington and the Sterlington Police Department are asking homeowners to maintain their property by cutting their grass. And cleaning up the junk and abandoned vehicles in their yards.

“We want to go out and identify these places and let the property owners know that their property it’s been called in for overgrowth, or abandonment, maybe junk in the yard. Things like that. Things that are against the ordinance,” said Sterlington mayor, Matt Talbert.

Chief Bonner says their goal is to keep their community clean. He says if homeowners are in violation, they will be fined.

“People should realize that this is not a punishment thing. Or is trying thumbs on the people. Or the government taking control over it. This has got nothing to do with it whatsoever. It’s about property values and growing the community.”

Officials say fines could start at $50. Faith is a Sterlington resident, and she says some residents may not be able to afford a mowing service.

“Some people around here mainly struggle feeding each other, their families, week to week; even paying the bills. Especially with Sterlington taxes that went up. And trying to afford gas for schools and everything.”

Meanwhile, Talbert says they are planning to assist homeowners in need.

“I’ve had many reaching out and say, hey if you know somebody that is struggling to have their grass mowed and they need a little help, reach out to me, I would love to do it. So, I’m trying to make people aware. Do I think it’s going to get to a point where there are going to be fines issues, I certainly hope not.”