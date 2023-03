RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the town of Richwood will host a Health and Resource Fair from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Richwood Louisiana

This event will take place at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center in the Richwood, La area. For more information, you can contact Mrs. Charlotte Rainwater at 318-325-4328.