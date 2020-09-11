Town of Richwood reaches a deal with Ouachita Parish for storm debris clean up

Courtesy: Town of Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Richwood and Ouachita Parish will be working together to clear away storm debris.

The Town of Richwood says they have made arrangements with Ouachita Parish to remove the vegetative storm debris from properties in Richwood.

In the arrangements, the Town and the Parish stress that the only types of debris cleared for pick up are tree limbs, branches, and leaves.

If you would like to have vegetative debris cleared from your property, you are asked to pile it neatly at the edge of your property where it does not block the road or drainage ditches and avoid placing it on top of downed power lines.

The Parish asks that the debris not be placed in bags or in such a way that it will block mailboxes.

The town says that it is not necessary to call about the debris you want to have picked up, unless it has been on the side of the road for more than two weeks.

If it has been sitting for more than two weeks, you are asked to call 318-325-4328 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.