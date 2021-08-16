Town of Richwood hosts food box giveaway for the community

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Even during a global pandemic, one local town is lending a helping hand to give back to the community.

The town of Richwood hosted a food drive at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center on Monday, August 16th.

They gave bags and boxes of food away for free. Mayor Brown says it’s always good when you have people willing to give back.

Micheal Caster says, ”We all holler about, ain’t nobody trying to help, nobody trying to do anything. We’ll it’s a hand full of us are trying to do something. Everybody here, they volunteer to feed the community and all of Ouachita Parish. You come to Richwood, we help you.”

“I feel amazing being able to give back and contribute in anyway possible. I love coming out to my distributions and helping packing bags and making sure they have everything that they need. I want them pantries to know they can call and depend on me for anything they need for as food pantry,” says Jazmaigne Sears.

The town of Richwood holds this good drive the second and third of each month at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center starting at 9 am. until supplies last.