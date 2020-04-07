Town of Rayville issues curfew

RAYVILLE, La. — The Town of Rayville has issued a curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curfew went into effect on Monday, April 6, 2020, and limits residents without proper documentation to be out between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM.
The Rayville Police Department says that residents who have any questions concerning the curfew should call the department at 318-728-4431.
