MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The town of Marion was awarded a grant to help beautify the town for its Marion Main Street Park Project. Residents will soon welcome a new park.

“I would love to see a park out here and to have the kids to play here because I got children, and I would love to have them play here at the park,” said a local, Kendra.

The town of Marion received a $225.000 award from the Love Louisiana Outdoors, and it is 100 percent funded. Marion mayor, Daniel Smith, says this is a big move for the community.

“Going from just a slope sitting here, we can put a real beautiful park here in the center of Marion on Main Street, and it’s also good for our residents where they can come out and get outside to relax and sit and enjoy themselves.”

The quarter of an acre of land, soon to become a park, will feature a gazebo, a stage, sidewalks, and trees. Smith says it will be the new signature for the town.

“In my opinion, it reflects the charm of the town. It matches up and it represents our town really well, kind of like a welcome to Marion signs.”

“I wanna see how it goes, I’m not going to lie to you. But I would love for everybody when they bring the park to come out and enjoy,” added Kendra.

Mayor smith says, once the environmental review is settled, the town will move forward with construction. He says he hopes the project is completed by the end of next year.

“Just several projects around here close together, it is going to make the town look stronger.”