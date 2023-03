Photo courtesy to the Town of Jena

JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Jena will host its Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Jena Town Park. The event includes games, food and live entertainment.

There will be five age divisions for each hunt:

11:00 AM ages 0 to 1

11:30 AM ages 2 to 3

12:00 PM ages 4 to 5

12:30 PM ages 6 to 7

1:00 PM ages 8 to 10

There will be 1,000 eggs and three prize eggs for each age group. For more information contact the Town of Jena at 318-992-2148.