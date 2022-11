FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Farmerville will host a Louisiana Ethics class on November 15, 2022, at 11 AM. The course will take place at the Willie Davis Recreation Center at 116 Cox Ferry Rd. in Farmerville, La.

If interested in participating and for more details, contact Farmerville Town Hall at 318-368-9242 or email gpepper@farmerville.org.