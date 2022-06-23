FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 18-22, children 9-13 years old will have the chance to attend the 2022 Junior Explorers Camp. This camp is an incredible opportunity for kids to receive an inside look of what the local, federal, and state officers do.

Registration is now open at the Willie Davis Recreation Center, but there are only twenty slots available. The camp will last from 9 AM to 12 PM with a weekly camp fee of ten dollars per camper.

If you are interested in registering your child, call (318)-368-3729 or drop by the Willie Davis Recreation Center.