FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Town of Farmerville will have a fish fry fundraiser from 9 AM to 4 PM. All proceeds will benefit the Arnett Smith Ball Park.

The plate will include fish, French fries, and hushpuppies for $10. The fundraiser will take place at the Folk Life Festival on 211 Main Street. There will also be live music and vendors.