FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Farmerville welcomed a new business into their community. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the opening of H & H Coffee Shop.

Photo courtesy of Town of Farmerville

Photo courtesy of Town of Farmerville

Photo courtesy of Town of Farmerville

Pictured above are photographs that were taken at the ribbon cutting. The Town of Farmerville congratulated Mr. and Mrs. Hudson on the grand opening of their coffee shop.