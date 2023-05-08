FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Farmerville announced that they were awarded the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City for the State in their division.

Farmerville extended a thank you to all of the local businesses, organizations, and individuals who volunteered to help clean up. Farmerville also thanked the D’Arbonne Master Gardeners and the Union Parish FFA for the hanging baskets and signs.

A special thanks was given to the Street, Fire, and Recreation Departments for working so hard to make sure the town was ready.