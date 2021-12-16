Tom Sanders Building Mart celebrates the longevity of a family business and a marriage

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tom Sanders Building Mart celebrates 75 years in business. The celebration was held Thursday, December 16, 2021, in West Monroe.

Many people gathered to help the company celebrate with food and drinks. The Tom Sanders Building Mart now has fourth generation family members working for them.

And adding a little something extra to the celebration, Tom Sanders, Jr. and his wife also celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary today.

When asked about making a marriage last, Tom Sanders Jr., President of Tom Sanders Building Mart, says “Well, I heard one good at the time. And I remember it. And it is don’t ever go to bed mad. And that has seemed to work.”

Tom Sanders, Jr. also says he hopes his family will help keep the business running for another 75 years.