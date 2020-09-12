Tom Pearson named new zoo director

MONROE, La. — Tom Pearson has been named the new director for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo (LPGZ) in Monroe, effective Monday, September 14, 2020. Pearson replaces former zoo director Joe Clawson.

Pearson, a well-known television meteorologist in the northeast Louisiana for the past 25

years, has been a strong supporter of the Monroe zoo for more than 12 years and was

instrumental in working with the LPGZ Zoological Society to rebuild the zoo’s miniature train

and railroad system.

Doug Seegers, director of Community Affairs for the City of Monroe said, “Tom brings a true

love and passion for our zoo and will be a guiding force in helping us transform and improve the

facility for the animals and the public. We are excited to have him on board.”

“Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has so much untapped potential for our city and this

region,” Pearson said. “I see a lot of opportunity here, and I look forward to working with others

who love our zoo and want to see it become a major destination in our part of the state.”

Pearson has lived in Monroe since 1993. He is married to Jennifer Pearson, a 3rd grade

science teacher. They have four children.