TODAY: Louisiana law enforcement share results of child predator crackdown

(6/24/19) BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – State, federal and local law enforcement leaders will unveil the results of a two-month child predator crackdown Monday afternoon.

Operation Broken Heart, which runs through April and May, is an annual effort to identify and arrest predators for child sex crimes. Attorney General Jeff Landry will join officials with the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as several sheriffs and police chiefs.

“Operation Broken Heart is not only a reminder of how dangerous the Internet can be, but also an alert for parents and guardians to be aware of what children are doing and with whom they are communicating,” Landry said in a news release.

The national initiative started in 2003 and has resulted in more than 16,000 arrests for child sex crimes.

In Louisiana, the yearly crackdown prompted 62 arrests in 2018 — and 51 arrests in 2017.