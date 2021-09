WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Summer is both a fun and extremely hot time for those of us in the Ark-La-Miss, but fear not lovers of all things Spooky and Fall-related, the Fall is almost here!

Per the Farmer’s Almanac, Fall 2021 officially starts on Wednesday September 22 at 2:21 p.m. CST.

