Today is National Garbage Man Day, so show some love to your neighborhood garbage man

(6/19/19) MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe Public Works Department and the local Somoan Civic & Social Club are saying thanks to the men and women of the Sanitation Division today for National Garbage Man Day Recognition.

National Garbage Man Day spans the week of June 17th every year and celebrates those who work to keep the quality of life standard in our cities and homes.

Show some appreciation today by baking your friendly neighborhood garbage man some cookies, leave him or her a tip, or go ahead and give your landfill attendant a high five!

