Tips to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4th fireworks

MONROE, LA (7/4/20)– Fireworks can be entertaining for humans, but they’re oftentimes a nightmare for animals. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, near 75 percent of pets are scared by fireworks, but only 30 percent of owners get help for their forever friend. Knowing the symptoms could help your pet this holiday.



“A lot of them demonstrate anxiety by pacing, panting, drooling, hiding in small places,” said Keri Cataldo Rogers, Lindsay Veterinary Clinic.

When animals are scared of loud noises, they will do anything to get away, including digging under a fence or climbing over it.

“So you want to make sure they have some form of identification on them. ID tags with updated information and if you have a microchipped animal, you want to make sure your microchip company has your updated contact information,” said Rogers.



The best thing you can do to keep your pet safe and comfortable is by giving them a safe zone. This is usually a bathroom, a closet, or maybe their favorite couch. You can also add music or white noise to help drown out the loud bangs of fireworks.



“Some dogs, you can just put them in a small confined area and that will help them. Some people have to use thunder shirts or things that swaddle them and make them feel more comfortable. In the worst-case scenarios, we have to use medication,” said Rogers.

Officials say if your furry friend likes being outside, keep them on a leash, because they may try to chase the sounds. If you come across a lost pet–

“Just remember that they are scared, they are away from their owner. If you can safely get them to a spot where you can contain them until the owner can be found, just try and do it in the safest manner possible,” said Rogers.

Because July Fourth is one of the biggest holidays that pets go missing.



The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter says July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year, because they take in so many pets. If your pet is picked up by OPAS, it could cost you up to 60 dollars to get them back.