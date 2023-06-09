FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/ KAR D) — It is that time of the year, the perfect weather for swimming, vacations, and pests. Bill Barr, one of the owners of Pest Guard LLC in Farmerville says insects like mosquitoes, red wasps, and ants are more active during the warmer months.

Flies are another problem. Deer flies, horse flies, and house flies are always a common nuisance. One way to prevent them from getting in your house is to make an inspection on your home. Check your screens, your window screens, your door screens and make sure they’re secured. Bill Barr, owner of Pest Guard LLC

Barr says gnats and fruit flies have been pretty busy in homes lately.

They’re not hard to kill but they are attracted to the trash can. The fruit gnats or fruit flies are attracted to bananas and other fruits on the counter tops. For drain gnats, you can boil water and pour it down your drain and you can also pour Clorox down your drains. Bill Barr, owner of Pest Guard LLC

Mosquitoes are also roaming during this time of the year. Barr says the best ways to avoid them are to wear lighter clothes and avoid wearing heavy perfume or cologne.

They are attracted to carbon dioxide. you can buy mosquito traps to put out carbon dioxide that will distract them away from you. So, if you’re having an outdoor party or cookout or something like that put the mosquito traps probably 10 or 15 feet away from the people. Bill Barr, owner of Pest Guard LLC.

While enjoying the cookouts and other outdoor activities outside, be sure to look out for ants.