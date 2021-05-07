Timothy Williams files federal lawsuit against the City of Monroe and Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe resident Timothy Williams has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Monroe and the Monroe Police Department.

Williams, a former prisoner, filed the lawsuit on April 21, 2021, for incidents that happened in April and May of 2020.

According to the suit filed, Williams was beaten by law enforcement officials and a massive cover-up ensued, including placing him in solitary confinement until he was healed so nobody would see his wounds and being given little to no medical attention.

Along with the City of Monroe and Monroe Police Department, Chief Victor Zordan, Sheriff Jay Russell, and several other officers have been personally named as defendants.