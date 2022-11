EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Tickets are still selling, and selling quickly, for the Lee Brice and Scotty McCreery concert happening in El Dorado, Ark., on December 16, 2022. The concert has been a highly anticipated event for First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and will start at 7:30 PM.

The First Financial Music Hall is located at 101 East Locust Street. To buy tickets, click here.