Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude’s Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!

The 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is now underway and tickets are on sale!

This year’s house is once again being built by BRACO Construction and is located in the Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision.

The house is a 4-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath house, with an estimated value of $350,000.

The house will also feature an outdoor grilling area with a covered outdoor living space, a bonus room upstairs, free-standing tub in the master bath and an open living room and kitchen area.

The house backs up to Bayou DeSiard and features Bosch 800 series appliances. The house is approximately 2,500 square feet.

Over the past 18 years, the Monroe community has donated more than $10-million for St. Jude.

We would like to remind everyone tickets will run out, we have sold out every year. You can reserve your ticket today to enter to win our Tickets on Sale Prize, a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.

You can grab your ticket by calling 1-800-726-8874 or online at dreamhome.org.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win an amazing new home, as well as other great prizes.

Here is a list of sponsors for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home:

BRACO Construction

KTVE/KARD

Sparks Nissan

Sleepy Hollow Furniture

Bayou Life Magazine

Big Z Country 107.5

Dream Day Foundation

There are also a few National Sponsors as well:

Brizo

Shaw Floors

Trane

Bosch

The newly built home, along with several other high-end prizes will be given away during a live-broadcast on KTVE/KARD Sunday, April 18th.

St. Jude would like to remind everyone families will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.