UPDATE: Around Noon, officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for the early morning stabbing that took place in Caldwell Parish, La. As of now, the victims’ medical status is unknown.

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, a stabbing that involved three victims took place in Caldwell Parish, La. Authorities are currently searching around the Caldwell Parish Housing Authority for a suspect.

