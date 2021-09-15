Three Monroe men arrested on drug charges by Monroe PD’s HEAT Team

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 14, officers with the Monroe Police Department’s HEAT team were sent to the 900 block of Bethune Street to investigate a complaint of several people selling crack out of a pair of houses.

When officers arrived, they encountered 50-year-old Anthony Bracy who immediately fled towards the back of the house. While running, officers noticed Bracey throw a black bag under the house, which was later located and contained approximately 30 rocks of crack cocaine.

Bracey was arrested and while being transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, he reportedly threatened officers, stating “I got people, we gone get yo a**” and “You think it’s a game?”

Also during the investigation officers made contact with two more men, 47-year-old Terrance Smith, and 59-year-old Lawrence Woods, both of whom witnessed have advise were selling crack cocaine in the home.

During the search of the home, officers located two ounces of marijuana, a 40 gram cookie of crack cocaine, and large amounts of crack cocaine residue.

The trio was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Anthony Bracey:

Simple Assault on a Police Officer

Obstruction of Justice

Possession with intent to distribute CDS-II

Resisting an Officer

Terrance Smith:

Possession with intent to distribute CDS-II

Possession with intent to manufacture CDS-I

Lawrence Woods: