WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In West Monroe, three men saved the life of a driver when he crashed into a creek.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say two of the three men jumped in the water while the third man called for help.

The driver was gasping for air after being rescued and was taken to Glenwood Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say he was cited with careless operation of a vehicle.