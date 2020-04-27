Three juveniles have escaped from the Christian Acres Juvenile Facility in Tallulah

MONROE, La. — On April 27, 2020, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit (LSP CIU) was notified by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office of three juveniles escaping from the Christian Acres Juvenile Facility in Tallulah.

Anthony McBride

Clarence Small

Carlos Taylor

Police across Louisiana are on the lookout for Anthony McBride, of New Orleans, Clarence Small, of Morganza, and Carlos Taylor, of Harvey.

They say the escape happened sometime between April 26 and the morning of April 27. The juveniles are said to be traveling in a 2011 Silver Dodge Caravan, bearing Louisiana license plate YDC725. The vehicle was reported stolen from Madison Parish. It should be noted that there is a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle.

Officials say that at approximately 8:15 AM, the vehicle crossed into Texas on Interstate 20, and then crossed back into Louisiana at 8:23 AM.

They say that if you come into contact with these three juveniles, use extreme caution, and contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831, or LSP Investigator Hank Smith at 318-376-9101.

