CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, three juveniles have escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Hinds County, Ms. 17-year-old Tayson Holmes, 15-year-old Jashon Jones, and 16-year-old Robert Smith.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, they are suspected of carjacking a 2015 Gold Ford Fusion and during the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. These individuals are considered armed, dangerous, and headed toward Adams County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.