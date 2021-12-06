Three juveniles charged in Ouachita Parish for Terrorizing

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office says three juveniles have been charged with Terrorizing for sending threats via text messages to other students. According to deputies, three juveniles from two different schools were charged.

Deputies tell us two 11-year-olds from Good Hope Middle School were charged with Terrorizing after an investigation shows text messages of a threatening nature were found on their phones detailing threats against other students.

Deputies also tell us there were verbal threats made against some Ouachita Parish High School students by a 15-year-old juvenile. Deputies say their investigation in this case is still ongoing, but there are no indications that lead them to believe there are any other suspects involved in this case. The teen was booked into Green Oaks on one count of Terrorizing.

Deputies say they cannot release anything that would reveal the identity of the three individuals due to their juvenile status.