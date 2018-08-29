Three from Miami arrested in Columbia County for debit card number theft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. - (8/29/2018) According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, three men are under arrest for stealing debit card numbers from people and local banks. The trio was arrested on the evening of August 28 at a local hotel.

The three arrested are:

Valdes Carabello Yerandy, 30 years old of Miami, Florida

Valdes Caraballo Yerandy / Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Department

Juan Ramos Delgado, 55 years old of Miami, Florida

Juan Ramos Delgado / Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Department

Perez Felix, 40 years old of Miami, Florida

Perez Felix / Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Department

All three were arrested on multiple charges of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card and Theft of Property.

Both the Columbia County Sheriff's Department and the Magnolia Police Department got calls of debit cards being used at local convenience stores, and the card holders finding charges to their bank accounts.

Below is the full press release from CCSD:

During the months of July and August 2018, local law enforcement agencies have investigated multiple reports of debit card number thefts from both individual citizens and local banks. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and the Magnolia Police Department have received reports of debit cards being used at local convenience stores pay at the pump locations, then the card holders finding charges had been made to their bank accounts. Three suspects were observed from surveillance videos, who were believed to be using the victims bank card information at ATM’s in multiple locations. Officers identified vehicle descriptions as well during the investigation. On the evening of August 28, 2018, officers located the vehicle and suspects at a local hotel. Further investigation led to the arrest of three men, and the recovery evidence of the reported criminal acts.

Yerandy Valdes, 30 years old of Miami, Florida, Juan Delgado Ramos, 55 years old of Miami, Florida, and Felix Perez Valladares, 40 years old of Miami, Florida, were all three arrested on multiple charges of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card and Theft of Property (debit card numbers). All three are being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility awaiting first appearances.