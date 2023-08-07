FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 3:17 AM, the Farmerville Police Department responded to a call-in on Sturdivant Lane in regard to an attempted vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the complainant who stated three juveniles attempted to break into his vehicle. The complainant was able to provide video footage of the incident. Officers were able to develop a primary suspect who was a juvenile.

Shortly after, officers located the juvenile as he was walking home to his residence. Officers advised the juvenile of his Miranda rights in the presence of his guardians and conducted an interview in regard to the attempted vehicle theft. After the interview, the juvenile was issued a summons for Attempted Theft of Motor Vehicle and Curfew Violations by a Minor. The juvenile was issued a court date as well.

At approximately 6:24 AM, officers received a call from residence on Plum Street in regard to a vehicle theft. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the vehicle had been returned prior to the complaint being made. Officers also discovered that there was a firearm that had been removed from the vehicle. It was determined the juvenile Officers issued the summons to, and the vehicle incident on Plum Street were related.

Shortly after, the officers made contact with the recent juvenile from earlier. During the investigation, two more suspected were identified related to the vehicle theft on Plum Street.

The two suspects, who were juveniles, were brought to the Farmerville Police Department for questioning and also provided officers with the stolen firearm that was returned to it’s owner.

The juveniles were released to their guardians pending further charges and were issued the following summons: