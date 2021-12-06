Three Day Series of A Day in the Life of a New Recruit

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Fire Department has been saving lives and protecting property since 1965 as a family, spending a third of their lives together. Within the next three days we will follow some new recruits that graduated this September to get a behind the scenes of what is takes to be a Ouachita Parish Fire Firefighter.

On day one we got a behind the scenes of where the fire fighters spend half of their shift when its not out on the field by touring the Ouachita Parish Fire Station. We also met Jade Griggs, who is the first female fire fighter for the Ouachita Fire Department. Griggs expressed the bonds that were formed in the academy which led them to become almost like family in result helped them get through the training.