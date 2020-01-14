UPDATE: Girlfriend of missing Delhi man pleads guilty to manslaughter

UPDATE: (1/14/2020) The former girlfriend of a Delhi man, who was first reported missing in 2017, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, 61-year-old Melinda Dungan entered the guilty plea in Franklin Parish last week.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Mack Lancaster said Dungan also entered a plea to one count of obstruction of justice.

Investigators believe Deen, age 71, died between July 10-12 of 2017. He was reported missing in August of the same year.

ORIGINAL: (6/5/2018) Three people have been arrested in a missing person case that was reported in August of 2017.

Enloe Fletcher Deen, 71 of Delhi, was last seen on July 11, 2017. Deen was reported missing on August 4, 2017.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deen’s girlfriend, Melinda Dungan, 59 of 1260 Hwy 858 in Delhi, was arrested Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on charges of second degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Melinda’s brother, William Todd Dungan, 49, and Melinda’s sister in law, Martha, 59, both of Delhi, were also arrested. They both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

All three are currently being held at the Franklin Parish Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb says the sheriff’s office received information back on August 4, 2017, that there was concern about Deen missing. Over the last 11 months they’ve been looking into his missing person case. It was unsure if he was missing on his own or if something happened to him.

Sheriff Cobb says they were able to receive enough information, and issued an arrest warrant at the residence located at 1260 Hwy 858.

Deputies believe that Melinda Dungan is responsible for Deen missing, and that William and Martha had information into it, as well.

When asked if Deen was found, we were told that that information cannot be released at this time.

Deputies are processing the evidence they have obtained and they are continuing to talk with other people.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’re not allowed to release that information at this time.