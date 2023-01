CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 4, 2023, Thirsty Farmer will host a Wineaux Ramble this event will start from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be live music from Jordan Sheppard.

Photo courtesy of Thirsty Farmer

There will be:

Wine tastings, by the glass, flights, & by the bottle

Hard Apple Cider flights or by the glass.

Charcuterie, Flatbreads, S’more’s boards, Frosé

This event is free to the public.