VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was shot in the arm and the other in the foot.

A third victim, 13-year-old Carleone Woodland, was pronounced dead at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Koury Lawrence, 19, and Phillip Moore, 16, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Their bonds were each set at $3,500,000.

Koury DeMichael Lawrence (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Phillip Moore Jr. (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Demetrius Cormier (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department)

Demetrius Cormier, 16, of Vicksburg, was also charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. His bond was also set at $3,500,000.