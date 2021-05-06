Third man arrested in connection to last month’s shooting on Crescent Drive in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Police Department has arrested a third man connected to last month’s shooting that took place on Crescent Drive, which led to the death of Rakeem Newell.

According to arrest reports, 20-year old Jeremy Lashon Scott has been arrested for failure to seek assistance. Scott was identified by a witness as one of the passengers in the vehicle where Newell’s body was found deceased after the shooting took place.

The report states Scott failed to seek help for Newell and left the area after the vehicle was dropped off at a location different from where the shooting took place.