“They’re not taking it seriously,” Tallulah Officials crack down on stay-at-home violators

TALLULAH, La. (03/30//2020) — Tallulah city leaders are banning together in the fight for their town because, aside from Covid-19 wreaking havoc, they have been seeing another problem.

“Between the hours of 11pm and 5am, when you think that the town would be quote dead, on weekends especially and now that school is out and your high schoolers especially are on the streets.” Sammie Byrd, Sheriff, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department

That’s why they’re cracking the whip. Mayor of Tallulah, Charles Finlayson, is implementing a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. This measure, on top of the governors, stay-at-home order which asks all residents to keep their travel to essential business only and limits gatherings of more than 10 people.

“They enforcing what needs to be done, everybody steady coming out like this is not a serious thing, not a serious condition like it won’t get you,” said Tallulah resident Destiny Wells.

If residents don’t play by the book they will be facing citations or worse, they may face jail time.

“If it leads to that yes. At the end of the day we as law enforcement of the parish and the city we have to enforce public safety.” Buster McCoy, Chief of Police, Tallulah Police Department

City officials are asking parents to keep their children at home and monitor their outdoor activity to help limit the spread. They’re also asking that everyone act as if everyone they come into contact with has the virus, in order to keep your family safe.

“In the end, we’ll overcome it, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow.” Charles Finalyson, Mayor, City of Tallulah