Therapeutic Foster Parents needed in Louisiana

RUSTON, LA. (02/13/2020)– More than 8,000 children receive foster care services in Louisiana each year, 4,000 at any point in time. Of those thousands almost 200 children need Therapeutic Foster Care.

“We need more Therapeutic Forster Care familes. There are more children than we have families for,” Rick Wheat, CEO of Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, said.

That’s why the Methodist Children’s Home is hoping to recruit homes for more than 100 children who currently need the program’s care.

“Therapeutic Foster Care is for children who need a little more intensive services in the home. Maybe a little more one-on-one, Dana Castine, VP of Methodist Foster Care, said. “We are only allowed to place two children in a home, sometimes just one depending on that child’s needs, so they do get a little more attention.”

Training and certifications are required to make sure it’s the best match between the foster child and parent. Experts say therapeutic foster parents are people who have the ability to love and care for the more challenging child.

“We do need families who are committed who will work with us,” Castine said. “We do provide pretty intensive support to them. We are on call 24/7 , our child placement workers visit weekly.”

Castine says becoming a foster parent can provide some challenges, but also joy and opportunity for both you and the child.

“Watch a child grow personally, developmentally, reach milestones that they might not have before, so it’s a lot of fulfillment,” Castine said.

For more information on how you can become a therapeutic foster parent you can call Marvin Payne at (318)582-2439.