The West Monroe Police Department and Mayor’s Office have some general safety tips for Trick-Or-Treaters

WEST MONROE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (10/26/19) The West Monroe Police Department and Office of the Mayor of Monroe would like to give everyone some tips for a safe and fun Halloween.

Halloween can be a fun holiday for kids, but a worrisome one for parents. To make Halloween a treat, follow these safety tips:

ADULTS

· Make sure the path to your door is clear, welcome trick-or-treaters with your porch lights and turn on any exterior lights.

· Patrol your street occasionally to discourage speeding motorists, acts of malicious mischief and crimes against children.

· Report any suspicious or criminal activity to your police department immediately. Call 9-1-1.

· Do not give homemade or unwrapped treats to children.

MOTORISTS

Exercise extreme caution when driving a vehicle. Be on the alert for excited youngsters, whose vision may be obscured by masks, darting out into traffic.

TRICK OR TREAT TIPS

Make sure your kids dress up safely

· Make sure costumes are flame retardant so children aren’t in danger near burning jack-o-lanterns.

· Wear clothing that is bright and reflective.

· Wear comfortable, safe shoes

· Keep costumes short to prevent trips, falls, and other bumps in the night.

· Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable, and they can obstruct a

child’s vision, a dangerous thing when kids are crossing streets and going up and down steps.

· Create a map of a safe trick-or treating route and set a time limit for your children to “trick-or-treat”.

· Trick-or-treaters should always be in groups so they aren’t a tempting target for real-life goblins. Parents should accompany young children.

· Make sure older kids trick-or-treat with friends. Together, map out a safe route so you will know where they are going. Tell them to stop only at familiar homes where the outside lights are on.

· Try to get your kids to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out. If it’s dark,

make sure someone has a flashlight, add reflective tape to costumes and bags, and pick well-lighted streets.

· Do not go inside anyone’s home. Always remain on the porch. Do not go inside homes.

· Do not accept rides from strangers and be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not.

· Remind kids to keep a safe distance from moving cars.

· Cross only at street corners, never between parked cars, and never diagonally across an intersection.

· Look in all directions before crossing the street, and obey all traffic signals. Walk, never run, across the street, and use sidewalks, not the street, for walking.

· Do not take shortcuts through back yards, alleys or parks.

· Do not eat any treats until parents have inspected them.

· Discard any homemade or unwrapped treats.

· Teach children how to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Check all treats before eating. Notify the police if you suspect tainted candy.

· It’s hard for kids to hold back from eating their treats until they get home. One way to keep trick-or-treaters from digging in while they’re still out is to feed them a meal or a snack beforehand.

· Check out all candy in a well-lighted place when your trick-or-treater gets home.

· What to eat? Only unopened candies and other treats that are in original wrappers. Don’t forget to inspect fruit and homemade goodies for anything suspicious. Remind kids not to eat everything at once or they’ll be feeling pretty ghoulish for while!

· Halloween can be a lot of fun for parents and kids alike–if everybody remembers the tricks and treats of playing it safe.

