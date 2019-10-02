The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a Boil Advisory

The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

The following locations are effected:

646, 649, 658 and 668 Verhagen Road, Homestead Road, HWY 65 South, Wallace Road, Sharkey Road, Kinderhook, Bolton Road, Ft. Morgan Drive, Hoss Smith Road, HWY 575, South Bend Road, Grady, Hammond Road, Afton Road, Lost Ball Road, 3940 HWY 603, 163 Grady Road, Petrus Farm Road, Wilhite Road, Hunters Bend Road, Thames Road, and Thompson Road.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

